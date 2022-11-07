Adelaide weather on 10 November 2022: Adelaide Oval weather forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup semi final

The Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is done and dusted, and it’s time for the semi-finals of the tournament. Adelaide will host the match between England and India on Thursday, and all the eyes will be on the weather of Adelaide on that particular matchday.

India topped their group to reach the semi-final, and they defeated Zimbabwe in their last match at the MCG. Apart from South Africa, India won the rest of their four matches in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have been great in batting, whereas the bowlers are also looking in a great rhythm.

England surprised everyone when they lost to Ireland, but they still managed to qualify for the knockouts. This team has not played its best cricket yet, but they have one of the best squads in the tournament, and they will back themselves to reach the final at the MCG.

Adelaide weather on 10 November 2022

The weather has played a part in the tournament, and South Africa certainly played a price for it as well. If South Africa’s match against Zimbabwe would not have been hampered by rain, they could have qualified for the semi-final of the tournament. The fans and players will keep a close eye on the weather during the semi-final as well.

Adelaide will host the semi-final match between England and India on 10 November, and the fans will eagerly look at the weather of Adelaide on Thursday. According to the Australian bureau of meteorology, the weather in Adelaide looks fine for a full match between England and India. There is a 30% chance of rain early morning, but the weather is expected to stay clear for the rest of the day.

The match will start at 6:30 pm local time, and there should be no threat of rain during the match. Adelaide’s temperature will range between 16-24 degrees, with the wind flowing at around 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon. A minimum of 10 overs should be bowled in both innings to complete the match as per new ICC rules for the knockout matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.