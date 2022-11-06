Suryakumar Yadav hometown: Suryakumar Yadav birth place and belongs to which state

It is safe to say that Suryakumar Yadav has been the best batter of the Indian T20I team at the moment and his records speak for himself. It is said that your attitude comes from the place where you are born and Surya comes from a champion city and his performances reflect the same.

Team India managed to score 186-5 in the 1st innings against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG. Surya scored yet another half-century, where he smashed 61 runs in just 25 balls at a staggering S/R of 244.00. He smashed 4 sixes and 6 boundaries in the process.

In 2022, Surya has scored 1026 T20I runs at an average of 44.60, whereas his S/R has been 186.54. He has scored 9 half-centuries and 1 century in the process. The form of Surya has been the brightest thing for India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav hometown

Suryakumar Yadav is born and brought up in Mumbai only, and he also represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Surya’s roots are however from Uttar Pradesh, as his father migrated from Gazipur in UP to Mumbai for his engineering job. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as well.

It is interesting that Surya’s IPL journey started from Mumbai only where the Mumbai Indians signed him in IPL 2012 and paid just INR 10 lacs for his services. He played just one game in a couple of years and was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. Because of his consistent performances with KKR, Mumbai Indians bought him again in IPL 2018.

Suryakumar has been a consistent part of the Mumbai Indians since 2018, and he was retained by the team ahead of the IPL 2022 auction over players like Hardik Pandya. Surya consistently supports his Mumbai domestic side as well when he is on international duties, Mumbai recently won the title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.