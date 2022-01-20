Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan: When and where to watch AFG vs NED Doha ODI?

Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first AFG vs NED ODI.

Afghanistan and Netherlands are all in readiness of resuming their ODI rivalry after a decade with the first ODI in Doha tomorrow. Part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, a three-match ODI series will have a say in both the teams’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, which has hosted 19 T20Is till date, will be hosting its first-ever ODI match, that too, as a neutral venue. It is noteworthy that both Afghanistan and Netherlands will be playing their first-ever international match at this venue.

While head-to-head records matter less for two teams who haven’t played against each other for this long, Afghanistan have won four as compared to Netherlands’ two victories in six ODIs against each other between 2009-2012.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, Netherlands’ tour of Qatar 2022 isn’t available on television channels in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the whole tour at a nominal price. With Netherlands slated to play only three ODIs against Afghanistan, Fan Code doesn’t have a pass for only the ODI series.

Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole ODI series, will have to pay INR 39 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 61% discounted price.

As far as Afghani fans are concerned, they will be able to follow this series on RTA Sport. Meanwhile, Netherlands cricket team’s fans back home will be able to watch Doha ODIs on Free Sports.

Date – 21/01/2022.

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (Qatar), 11:30 AM (Afghanistan) and 12:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), RTA Sport (Afghanistan), Free Sports (UK and Ireland) and Geo Super (Pakistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ICC TV (Rest of the World).