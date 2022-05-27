Ahmedabad Stadium pitch report for T20 RR vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch batting or bowling

Ahmedabad Stadium pitch report for T20 RR vs RCB: The winner of the Qualifier-2 match will face Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 match of Indian Premier League 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore won their Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Rajasthan Royals lost their Qualifier-1.

This will be the first match at Narendra Modi Stadium this season and more than 1,00,000 people will attend this fest. The momentum is with the RCB side as they have won their last two matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost the Qualifier-1, but they finished at the top-2 positions in the table.

The winner of this match will face Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament on 29 May 2022 at the same venue.

Ahmedabad Stadium pitch report for T20 RR vs RCB

A fresh pitch will be used at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is interesting that the venue has a total of six red soil pitches and five black soil pitches. Formerly known as the Motera Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium was inaugurated last year only.

The ground hosted a total of five IPL games last year, where the first innings average score was 159 runs. With this stat, it can be said that the pitch is bowling friendly only, but it is not the exact case. The boundaries of this ground are not that large, and the batters won’t face much issues in clearing the fence.

Punjab Kings have posted the highest and lowest score on this ground in the last IPL season. They scored 179/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they could just manage to score 123/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

This ground also hosted the five T20Is between England and India last year, where the pitch was brilliant for batting. The pacers who used to hit the deck hard were tough to face, but overall this wicket is expected to be brilliant for batting as only two matches will be played here this season.