Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: Will Ajinkya Rahane play for KKR in remaining IPL 2022 matches?

Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane suffered a Grade-3 Hamstring injury against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won six of their 13 games in the Indian Premier League, and the next game is Do or Die for them. If they can win their next game against Lucknow Super Giants, they will have some chances to qualify for the playoffs for the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders have experimented a lot this season with their playing eleven, and they have used the maximum players in the tournament so far. They have tried different players in the opening positions such as Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith, etc.

Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Rahane got injured during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders game. He suffered a serious Grade-3 hamstring injury. He did not field for the Kolkata Knight Riders in that game.

Apart from the IPL, Rahane is set to be ruled out of the upcoming English tour as well. Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the Indian test team, but there were chances of having him on the England tour. According to reports, Ajinkya Rahane will head to National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for at least four weeks of rehab.

Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of #IPL2022 due to Grade III hamstring injury. He is set to exit the Kolkata Knight Riders bubble on Monday evening. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 16, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ajinkya Rahane for a price of INR 1 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. Rahane started the tournament with a decent knock, but he failed to deliver in the tournament. Rahane scored 133 runs in seven games at an average of 19.00, without scoring a single half-century.

Ajinkya Rahane possesses a brilliant test record in England, and he played some fine knocks in the last English tour as well. The loss of Ajinkya Rahane can be a loss to the Indian cricket team as well.