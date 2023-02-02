All format century player list India: Who is part of all 3 formats century player list among Indian cricketers?

Indian batter Shubman Gill is in tremendous form at the moment, and it is certain that the youngster from Punjab is slowly sealing his place at the top order for India in different formats of the game. Under the absence of Rohit Sharma, Gill got ample of opportunities last year in the ODIs, and he took those with both hands.

Gill scored his maiden ODI century last year against Zimbabwe, whereas he also scored his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in the very same year. India took a bold call of preferring Gill over Ishan Kishan (who scored a 200 against Bangladesh in ODIs) in the series against Sri Lanka.

Gill scored one century in three ODIs against Sri Lanka, and he took his game to the next level in the New Zealand series. He scored a double century and a century in the 3-match ODI series. Gill made his mark in the T20Is as well where he scored his maiden T20I century in the series decider in Ahmedabad.

All format century player list India

With his century in the Ahmedabad T20I, Gill became just the 5th Indian player after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Raina was the first Indian player to achieve this milestone when he completed his maiden T20I century against South Africa in 2010.

Rohit Sharma became the 2nd player to do so, followed by KL Rahul. Kohli entered the list last year only as he finally scored his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Dubai. It is certain Gill has achieved the milestone in a very short span of time.

A total of 21 players in the World have achieved this milestone so far. Chris Gayle was the first player in the world to score centuries in all three formats of the game.