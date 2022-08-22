“First of many more to come”: Twitter reactions on Shubman Gill maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe in Harare

Shubman Gill maiden ODI century: The Indian batter scored his first century for the country at the Harare Sports Club today.

During the third ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in Harare, India batter Shubman Gill has brought up a maiden international century less than a month after being left stranded on 98* in West Indies.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 16th over, Gill continued with his glorious ODI run on the back of a thumping innings. An effortless innings of the highest quality, Gill’s maiden century for India has come in his 30th innings across formats at the highest level.

It was on the 11th delivery that he faced that Gill drove Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans down the ground to score his first boundary of the match. No looking back since then, Gill hit four more fours in the overs that followed showing to signs of playing safe despite veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan’s (40) dismissal.

It was on the last delivery of the 34th over that Gill pulled a Sikandar Raza delivery for a single to complete a half-century. With most part of his century coming in a 140-run third-wicket partnership alongside batter Ishan Kishan (50), Gill dominated the proceedings at the Harare Sports Club forcing Kishan to play second-fiddle.

Clever placements and a knack of making most of poor deliveries were the highlight of Gill’s knock on Monday. Having recently laid emphasis on minimizing dot balls to increase his strike rate, Gill walked the talk by registering an 82-ball hundred on the back of running a single off Victor Nyauchi in the 44th over.

Gill, 22, ended up scoring 130 (97) with the help of 15 fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.02 to power India to 289/8 in 50 overs.

Twitter reactions on Shubman Gill maiden ODI century

First of many for Shubman Gill. Serious class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2022

This 💯 ❤️. The first of many more to come @ShubmanGill — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 22, 2022

This is how you grab the opportunity! Good to see Shubman get that maiden International hundred. Well played @ShubmanGill 👏🏽 #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/7MEGWiiQVJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 22, 2022

First of many 💯 for this youngster @ShubmanGill well done 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2022

We knew it was coming! Shubman Gill’s first international ton, and a great one at that! Plenty more to come no doubt. Brilliant stuff. 💯🔥 #ZIMvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 22, 2022

