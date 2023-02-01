“Out of this world”: Harsha Bhogle expresses awe of Shubman Gill as he smashes maiden T20I century at Narendra Modi Stadium

Just when the fans were questioning the management’s decision for preferring Shubman Gill over Prithvi Shaw in the T20I set-up, the former has delivered a master class in the shortest format as well, in continuance with his dream run in the ODIs of-late.

During the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill displayed some brutal power hitting to smash his maiden T20I century in his sixth match for India in the shortest format.

With Hardik Pandya opting to bat first on a batting paradise in Ahmedabad, Gill notched-up his maiden T20I half-century off the 35th delivery of his innings, but took mere 19 balls to double his score to reach the three-figure mark off mere 54 deliveries, to force the entire stadium to stand up on their feet.

The 23-year-old has now not only become the fifth Indian player to notch-up centuries in all three formats of the game, but has also become the youngest to achieve the feat as well.

Harsha Bhogle expresses awe of Shubman Gill

With the help of 12 Fours and 7 Sixes, Gill remained unbeaten at the individual score of 126* off mere 63 deliveries, scoring them at a strike rate of 200.

The innings helped India post a massive total of 234/4 on the board after their 20 Overs, in what is a series decider contest between the two sides.

Veteran broadcaster and one of the commentators of the ongoing thee-match T20I series, Harsha Bhogle, took to his social media handle to express awe of the 23-year-old’s sublime innings. Exclaiming the second-half of his innings as simply ‘out of this world’, Harsha was keen on watching how Gill would convert his start into a big finish, and he wasn’t disappointed one bit, with the Punjab batter.

I was very keen to see how Shubman Gill converts that solid start into a big finish. This is a fabulous innings. That second fifty is just out of this world — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2023

Just a few days ago, Gill had not only smashed his maiden double century during the ODI series against New Zealand, but had also equalled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s record of amassing the highest-ever tally of runs during a three-match bilateral ODI series.