“Always wondered why IPL teams haven’t given him a longer rope”: Harsha Bhogle questions IPL teams for not giving opportunities to Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham has been in great form lately, and Harsha Bhogle has asked the IPL franchises about the lack of opportunities for him.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is in some form in International cricket this year. During the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and West Indies, Neesham smashed 34 runs in just 11 balls at a strike-rate of 309.09 on a sluggish track to help his side win the game.

In T20Is this year, Neesham has scored 191 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 207.71, whereas he has scalped 4 wickets with the ball as well. The performances of Neesham has been acknowledged by many around the world, and Harsha Bhogle has now also asked the IPL franchises about the ignorance of Jimmy Neesham in the IPL.

Harsha Bhogle questions IPL teams about Jimmy Neesham

Famous Indian commentator Harsha Bhogla has questioned the franchise for not giving a long rope to Jimmy Neesham. He said that the way Neesham has played in the T20 Leagues around the world, he deserves a defined role in the side and he can win the games on his own.

“For the kind of player, Jimmy Neesham is, I’ve always wondered why IPL teams haven’t given him a longer rope. 14 games in 8 years with a silly SR and avg isn’t him. Look at what he does in T20I & in other leagues! With a few games together and a clearly defined role, he can win games,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

For the kind of player @JimmyNeesh is, I’ve always wondered why IPL teams haven’t given him a longer rope. 14 games in 8 years with a silly SR and avg isn’t him. Look at what he does in T20I & in other leagues! With a few games together and a clearly defined role,he can win games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2022

It is surprising that Neesham has just played a total of 14 IPL games in his career, where he has scored just 92 runs and has scalped 8 wickets with the ball. He has played Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Punjab so far in his IPL career. Neesham was bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, but he played just a couple of matches for them.

The way Neesham has played in the T20 Blast and international cricket this year, he certainly has raised his stocks and can be a valuable option for the Royals next year.