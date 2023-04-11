“I Am Doing a Game in Chennai”: Is Harsha Bhogle vs Ben Stokes Debate on Non-Striker Run-Out Reaching Closure?

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel‘s unsuccessful attempt of running out Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end proved futile in the context of Indian Premier League 2023 Match 15 but has paved way for two high-profile personalities coming to a possible conclusion regarding a debate over a cricketing rule.

Legendary broadcaster Harsha Bhogle and England Test captain Ben Stokes had expressed contrasting opinions after India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma had run out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a match-winning move.

In addition to India whitewashing England 3-0, Sharma’s game awareness also ensured a victory for the visitors in legendary Jhulan Goswami‘s last international match,

Bhogle’s remark pointing out a “cultural thing” had irked Stokes like several other English cricketers. Veteran pacer James Anderson, meanwhile, had brought to light Dean shedding tears for not being able to guide her team to a victory at Lord’s.

Is Harsha Bhogle vs Ben Stokes Debate on Non-Striker Run-Out Reaching Closure?

When all’s said and done about the past, it is worth mentioning that Stokes retweeted Bhogle’s tweet from last night to suggest a penalty for the batting team if a non-striker backs up too far. Stokes’ intention behind suggesting a punishment rather than a dismissal was to prevent such instances in cricket from turning controversial every single time.

Thought’s Harsha? Umpires discretion.. 6 penalty runs if obviously trying to gain unfair advantage by leaving crease early?

Would stop batters doing it without all the controversy https://t.co/xjK7Bnw0PS — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 10, 2023

Bhogle, who had hoped to discuss the matter in person with Stokes back then, acknowledged Stokes’ advice before inviting him to take out a “few” minutes for a chat. It is noteworthy that both Bhogle and Stokes will be at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match tomorrow.

Happy to get your perspective, Ben. I am doing a game in Chennai if you have a few minutes. And hope you are fit and playing again soon — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2023

It is noteworthy that Stokes joined veteran England pacer Stuart Broad in advocating for a penalty whenever a non-striker leaves his crease before a bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.

Should There be a Penalty for a Non-Striker’s Unfair Backing up in Cricket?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Attaching a run-based penalty in place of a legal mode of dismissal will strongly hint at something wrong with the latter all this while. With the Law clearly mentioning that a batter can be run-out if he/she takes undue advantage at the non-striker’s end, it should remain that way.

Any form of tinkering with this Law wouldn’t do justice to all the bowlers who have attempted running out non-strikers in this manner in the past. As advised by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, abiding by the laws of the game is the only solution in this matter.

As far as such dismissals alluring controversies repeatedly, it is beyond one’s understanding why some people find faults with one particular law of the sport.