“I Am Doing a Game in Chennai”: Is Harsha Bhogle vs Ben Stokes Debate on Non-Striker Run-Out Reaching Closure?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 11/04/2023

Harsha Bhogle and Ben Stokes have contrasting opinion on run-out at the non-striker’s end.

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel‘s unsuccessful attempt of running out Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end proved futile in the context of Indian Premier League 2023 Match 15 but has paved way for two high-profile personalities coming to a possible conclusion regarding a debate over a cricketing rule.

Legendary broadcaster Harsha Bhogle and England Test captain Ben Stokes had expressed contrasting opinions after India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma had run out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a match-winning move.

In addition to India whitewashing England 3-0, Sharma’s game awareness also ensured a victory for the visitors in legendary Jhulan Goswami‘s last international match,

Bhogle’s remark pointing out a “cultural thing” had irked Stokes like several other English cricketers. Veteran pacer James Anderson, meanwhile, had brought to light Dean shedding tears for not being able to guide her team to a victory at Lord’s.

Is Harsha Bhogle vs Ben Stokes Debate on Non-Striker Run-Out Reaching Closure?

When all’s said and done about the past, it is worth mentioning that Stokes retweeted Bhogle’s tweet from last night to suggest a penalty for the batting team if a non-striker backs up too far. Stokes’ intention behind suggesting a punishment rather than a dismissal was to prevent such instances in cricket from turning controversial every single time.

Bhogle, who had hoped to discuss the matter in person with Stokes back then, acknowledged Stokes’ advice before inviting him to take out a “few” minutes for a chat. It is noteworthy that both Bhogle and Stokes will be at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match tomorrow.

It is noteworthy that Stokes joined veteran England pacer Stuart Broad in advocating for a penalty whenever a non-striker leaves his crease before a bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.

Should There be a Penalty for a Non-Striker’s Unfair Backing up in Cricket?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Attaching a run-based penalty in place of a legal mode of dismissal will strongly hint at something wrong with the latter all this while. With the Law clearly mentioning that a batter can be run-out if he/she takes undue advantage at the non-striker’s end, it should remain that way.

Any form of tinkering with this Law wouldn’t do justice to all the bowlers who have attempted running out non-strikers in this manner in the past. As advised by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, abiding by the laws of the game is the only solution in this matter.

As far as such dismissals alluring controversies repeatedly, it is beyond one’s understanding why some people find faults with one particular law of the sport.

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

