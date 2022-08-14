“It’s a nice luxury when you look around”: Gary Stead hails the importance of Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell have strengthened the middle-order of New Zealand and Gary Stead has called it a luxury ahead of the World Cup.

Whenever an ICC tournament starts, all the eyes are on the big guns like England, India and Australia, but New Zealand always sneaks in and plays a brand of cricket that impresses everyone. However, they have not been able to convert those performances into silverware.

The Blackcaps are playing a lot of white-ball cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup, and they will be looking to go one step ahead this time around. Currently, they are playing the T20I series in West Indies, and the way in which they are playing on those wickets has been outstanding.

Gary Stead hails the importance of Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell

Gary Stead, New Zealand head coach has highlighted the importance of having great finishers in the side. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been excellent for the side in recent months as the finisher, and he has played well in the ongoing series against West Indies as well.

Daryl Mitchell, who opened for New Zealand in the last T20 World Cup has also been given the middle-order responsibilities with Devon Conway going up the order. The emergence of Michael Bracewell has also been terrific for the Blackcaps ahead of the World Cup. Stead has called it a great luxury to have in the team.

“It’s a nice luxury when you look around,” Stead said.

“Guys like Jimmy Neesham, the way he finished that first game was fantastic, coming in and scoring 33 off 15. Daryl Mitchell showed his power in the second game, striking at 200 or a little bit more as well. We’ve got Michael Bracewell, who played the last game who adds power, and [we’re] yet to see Mitchell Santner.”

Runs on the board in the 2nd T20I! Glenn Phillips (76), @dazmitchell47 (48) and Devon Conway (42) lead the batting effort at Sabina Park 🏏 Watch the 2nd innings LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz & listen on @SENZ_Radio 📲 #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/yoBhA8Z4W2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 12, 2022

Stead has also talked about the importance of Glenn Phillips in the team. Phillips has been brilliant in the shorter formats, and he is now performing well in the international circuit as well. He has scored three fifties in the last seven T20Is. Apart from batting, he can bowl, he can do wicket-keeping, and he is brilliant on the field as well.

“Glenn’s batting’s been fantastic, he’s got good power, but then you couple that with what he can do in the field, it’s pretty special as well,” Stead added.