Alyssa Healy out today: Jhulan Goswami’s in-swinging jaffa too good for Australian wicket-keeper batter in Mackay ODI

Alyssa Healy out: The Australian wicket-keeper batter had no answer whatsoever to an unplayable delivery from the veteran Indian pacer.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India Women’s tour of Australia in Mackay, veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami drew first blood in the second innings by bowling an unplayable in-swinging delivery to Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy.

It all happened on only the third delivery of the innings when Goswami swung the ball enough to beat Healy and it went between her pad and bat only to hit the stumps.

Healy, who wanted to defend the ball off the front-foot, was completely foxed by the swing on the delivery. In what was an absolute jaffa, it reduced the hosts to 0/1 in the first over of a 275-run chase at the Ray Mitchell Oval.

With Goswami’s new-ball bowling partner Meghna Singh sending back Australia captain Meg Lanning (6) back to the dressing room cheaply, the visitors’ new-ball bowlers provided their team with an ideal start.

Earlier, India put on display a much-improved performance with the bat scoring 274-7 in 50 overs after Lanning invited them to bat first.

Opening the batting with Shafali Verma (22), Smriti Mandhana top-scored for her team scoring 86 (94) with the help of 11 fours. In what was Mandhana’s 19th ODI half-century, she was well-assisted by contributions from Richa Ghosh (44), Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Goswami (28*).

Twitter reactions on Jhulan Goswami:

almost 20 years since her international debut, jhulan goswami is still bowling magic deliveries, confounding the best in the business. legend! #AUSvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 24, 2021

.@SampathStats on Alyssa Healy’s dismissal by Jhulan Goswami: First duck in ODIs for Healy since September 2016. Streak of 40 consecutive innings without a duck ends. (via @ESPNcricinfo)#AUSvsIND — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 24, 2021

I have always found it interesting that Jhulan Goswami said she gave up on T20s because it is tougher for her body to recover. Think she cited the shorter gap between the games as the reason for it. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 24, 2021

From time to time I come across “name a cricketer with zero haters” or the likes. Jhulan Goswami is a cricketer with zero haters. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) September 24, 2021

