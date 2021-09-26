Ambati Rayudu age: Rayudu nails direct-hit to dismiss Shubman Gill cheaply in IPL 2021

Ambati Rayudu nails direct-hit: The veteran batter from Chennai Super Kings drew first blood via an exceptional fielding effort.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter became their first one to get out after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat.

It all happened on the sixth delivery of the match when Gill stepped out to nudge a Deepak Chahar delivery towards Ambati Rayudu at mid-wicket. Having gained momentum after coming out of the crease, Gill was keen for a single but didn’t receive a positive response from opening partner Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer, who had taken a couple of steps in the forward direction as an extension of his start at the non-striker’s end, gave the impression of agreeing to sneak a single to Gill. However, just as Iyer refused the non-existent single, Gill was in deep trouble at the middle of the pitch.

Collecting the ball cleanly, 36-year old Rayudu nailed a direct-hit in no time catching Gill well short of his crease despite a dive. In what is his second low score in a row, Gill departed after scoring 9 (5) with the help of two fours.

With both Kolkata and Chennai coming on the back of a couple of victories, one out of them will have to taste their first loss of the second phase of this season.

Ambati Rayudu nails direct-hit

How Twitterati reacted:

What a direct hit by Rayudu👏 His own reaction was so cute🤣 — It’s K.🔆💛🦁 (@kiran_0055) September 26, 2021

What a fielding effort Rayudu 🥰🥰💛💛 — Starlord (@puchchiiii) September 26, 2021

