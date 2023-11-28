“It’s Scary”: Ambati Rayudu’s Instant Reaction To CSK After MS Dhoni

Imagining Chennai Super Kings without captain MS Dhoni just doesn’t feel right. Former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu is like any other fan when it comes to thinking about CSK’s future post Dhoni. Talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Rayudu talked about Dhoni’s journey with the Super Kings and his future with the franchise.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, it will be very difficult for any follower of CSK to come to terms with the franchise’s future without their most senior-most player. Dhoni has been with the side since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The team has a maniac fan-following majorly because of him. Rayudu, however, feels that Chennai will be able to maintain their reputation even after Dhoni’s exit.

“It’s scary but post-Dhoni Bhai era, I don’t think it will be that much of a difference. I still see him with CSK in some capacity, holding things together. So, I am sure it will remain the same. The core, culture, and what CSK is all about,” Rayudu said on The Ranveer Show.

Advertisement

Rayudu, who represented CSK under Dhoni between 2018-2023, provided a sense of calm to fans by stating that the legendary cricketer will be associated with the franchise in some way or the other after his retirement. Rayudu, who joined Super Kings post playing eight seasons for arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, considers himself as a Chennai boy now.

Ambati Rayudu Considers Ruturaj Gaikwad As Captaincy Replacement For MS Dhoni

Been part of an unsuccessful Jadeja captaincy experiment at CSK, Rayudu believes that batter Ruturaj Gaikwad could be an apt captaincy replacement for Dhoni in the future. With Dhoni hinting at playing IPL 2024 more than once during the 16th season of the tournament earlier this year, it is the most appropriate time to groom Gaikwad if the franchise is looking at him as a leadership candidate.

“Ideally, it should be Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad as new captain] but let’s see,” Rayudu answered.

Readers must note that Rayudu isn’t the first one to vouch for Gaikwad to become CSK’s fourth captain. Former vice-captain Suresh Raina, who had led the franchise five times between 2010-2019, had also suggested his name as a potential Super Kings captain before the start of IPL 2023.

Having settled himself at the franchise across four seasons now, Gaikwad could prove to be the right person to become Dhoni’s successor considering how he led India to a Gold Medal victory during Asian Games 2023. The 26-year old player’s cool and calm demeanour makes him a perfect candidate to lead any side. It was exactly a year ago when he had become the first Indian batter to smash seven sixes in a single over.

Advertisement

If we look at the current crop of players at Super Kings, there isn’t any Indian player apart from Gaikwad who fits the bill regarding leading the franchise. While all-rounder Shivam Dube would want to prove his consistency as a player first, pacer Deepak Chahar is injury-prone. Jadeja, who should be surpassing Raina in the list of most matches played for Chennai within a season or two, might not be considered due to his past performance as a captain.