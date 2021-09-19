Ambati Rayudu injury: What happened to Rayudu in CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match?

Ambati Rayudu injury: The Indian batsman was hurt badly on his elbow while batting against Adam Milne in Dubai.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu had to walk back to the pavilion after hurting his elbow.

Coming in to bat ahead of Suresh Raina at No. 4 in the second over, Rayudu ended up getting hit on his left elbow. On the last delivery of the over, Rayudu’s attempt of ducking against a short delivery from Adam Milne backfired badly for the 35-year old player.

Playing only his third delivery in competitive cricket in more than four and a half months, Rayudu was undone by low bounce on the delivery which despite its short length, didn’t bounce as much as Rayudu would’ve expected.

Rayudu, who ran a leg bye, was clearly seen in significant pain after coping the blow. While the right-hand batsman received immediate treatment from the physio, it didn’t provide him any relief as he was finding it difficult to hold the bat.

It was eventually decided that Rayudu would walk back to the pavilion with a swollen elbow. Raina, who had last batted at No. 5 for Chennai in the inaugural season of the IPL, replaced Rayudu in the middle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat, his batsmen didn’t respond to the decision in the best of ways scoring 24/4 in the powerplay.

Ambati Rayudu injury

Ouch! That did hurt! ☹️ Ambati Rayudu gets hit on his elbow by an Adam Milne delivery and has to leave the field! #VIVOIPL #CSKvMI 🎥 👇https://t.co/J0OtZrmhXg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2021

Twitter reactions on Ambati Rayudu

Another blow for CSK, this time Rayudu back into the dug out after being hit on the arm. All the is happening without Bumrah even having a bowl! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2021

#CSK four down and Rayudu injured. And Bumrah has just started bowling his first over. #CSKvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2021

Rayudu walking off. Raina coming in. CSK in all sorts of trouble. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 19, 2021

Terrible start for #CSK Faf & Ali both dismissed for 0, Rayudu retired hurt! 2 ovs 3-2.. Raina joins Gaikwad in the middle now!#CSKvMI — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 19, 2021

