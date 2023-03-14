Amelia Kerr boyfriend name: Is Amelia Kerr married?

New Zealand’s 22-year-old allrounder Amelia Kerr had the Cricketing fraternity talking about her when she not only smashed the highest-ever score in Women’s ODI history, but also went on to become the youngest international Cricketer (men or women) to have scored a double century in the format.

The 17-year-old had smashed 232* (145) against Ireland in Dublin in the year 2018, and broke Belinda Clarke’s 21-year-old record to the landmark figure, becoming only the second women double centurion in ODIs.

An important part of the New Zealand women national side ever since earning a central contract in the year 2018, it was almost a given that her allround abilities would attract the franchises at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction table ahead of its inaugural season.

She was roped in by the Mumbai Indians Women franchise at INR 1 Crore, after facing some contest by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the bidding process.

Amelia Kerr boyfriend name

Mere 22 years of age, Amelia Kerr has not yet come up with an official statement or confirmation pictures across her social media handles, regarding her relationship status.

However, speculations were rife that she had been dating Ruben Love after she posted a picture alongside him which the latter on his birthday. Love is a New Zealand rugby union player, who had made his debut for Wellington in September 2020. A talented player, the 21-year-old is touted as the next big thing for the Kiwis in the ever-popular sport.

However, as per her recent posts and comments across social media, she seems to be dating the 24-year-old Wellington cricketer Nathan Smith.

Having said that, apart from the endearing comments the duo share on each other’s posts, there is no such confirmation from either ends regarding their present relationship status.

Amelia Kerr and Nathan Smith pictures together

