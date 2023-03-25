Amelia Kerr relationship status: Is Amelia Kerr single?

On June 13, 2018, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr announced her name in international cricket with a bang. All of 17 then, she broke the 21-year-old record of former Australia captain Belinda Clark by scoring 232* (145) against Ireland to register the highest individual score in Women’s ODIs.

Kerr is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League playing a key role in their journey to the final of the tournament. Apart from her batting skills, she is a genuine wicket-taker as well. 22-year old at the moment, Kerr has already had stints in Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred as well.

Robbie Kerr is Amelia’s father, and he is a player-turned-coach of the Wellington cricket team. Jo Kerr is Amelia’s mother, and she has also played for Wellington. Amelia has one sister in Jess Kerr, and both of them are actively playing cricket for the New Zealand women’s cricket team.

Amelia Kerr relationship status

White Ferns’ all-rounder has not made her relationship status official as of now. However, she was linked with Rugby player Ruben Love when she shared a picture of them together on Instagram celebrating his birthday in 2021. Rugby is one of the most popular sports in New Zealand, and Love is said to be a big prospect.

Born in 2001, Love plays for Wellington in the Bunnings National Provincial Championships, whereas he is a part of the Hurricanes in Super Rugby. He primarily plays at the fullback position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Kerr (@meliekerrr)

Is Amelia Kerr dating Nathan Smith at the moment?

There is nothing official, but there are a lot of rumours that Kerr is dating cricketer Nathan Smith. Readers must note that the 24-year old plays for Wellington in the domestic circuit. Kerr has shared a lot of pictures with Smith on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Kerr (@meliekerrr)

Smith is a pace-bowling all-rounder, who started his career with Otago. He has scored 1,460 first-class runs with 84 wickets with the ball in hand, and he has a decent record in List-A and T20s as well.