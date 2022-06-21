Amstelveen Cricket Stadium pitch report NED vs ENG 3rd ODI: VRA Cricket Ground batting or bowling pitch

Amstelveen Cricket Stadium pitch report NED vs ENG 3rd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of NED vs ENG 3rd ODI.

After winning the initial two ODIs, the English team would want to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the ongoing series against the Netherlands. The batters of the English team have enjoyed it so far, and they will have one more chance to stamp their authority in the series.

The approach of the English team is the same under their new coach Matthew Mott as well i.e. just attack. This has been a tough series for the hosts, and they would want to put up some fight in this game. Many of their main players are not available in this series due to their commitments with the English counties.

Amstelveen Cricket Stadium pitch report NED vs ENG 3rd ODI

The wicket at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is heaven for the batters. This is a very flat track, and there is an even bounce on the track. The bowlers will again have a tough time bowling on this pitch. It is quite visible that the English batters are just loving their time on this pitch.

In the first match, the world record was broken, whereas the duo of Jason Roy and Phil Salt again smashed the Dutch bowlers all over the park. The smaller boundary at the stadium makes the job even tougher for the bowlers, and the batters can easily clear the boundary ropes.

It was seen in that last game that the spinners are getting some grip from the pitch, and they will again play a role in this match. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are going to be important for the English squad, whereas Aryan Dutt bowled well for the Netherlands in the last match.

Both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss, and anything below 300 is going to be a below-par score at this very ground.