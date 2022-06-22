Why is Eoin Morgan not playing today’s 3rd ODI between Netherlands and England in Amstelveen?

Why is Eoin Morgan not playing: Jos Buttler is leading the English unit in the 3rd ODI match against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands are up against England in the 3rd match of the 3-match ODI series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England have already sealed the series, and they are aiming for a white-wash, whereas the Dutch side will play for respect.

England won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl first. The English side is in top form with the bat and everyone wanted them to score a big score yet again. The Netherlands have struggled with the ball in this series, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren are playing in this match to bolster their bowling.

Jos Buttler is leading the English team in this match in the absence of Eoin Morgan. England announced two changes at the toss where Sam Curran and David Payne replaced Eoin Morgan and Reece Topley.

Eoin Morgan is not playing the match due to a groin injury. This is the same injury that he faced in the T20 Blast as well while playing for Middlesex. With the T20 World Cup coming in a few months, the injury concerns of the Eoin Morgan can be a bit of concern for the English side.

Eoin Morgan has been struggling quite a lot with the bat, and there has been a lot of suggestions regarding dropping him from the team. Morgan has also failed in this series against the Netherlands, where he has been dismissed for a duck in both the matches of the series so far.

Under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, England revolutionized the way to play the white-ball format of the game. England also won the ICC 2019 World Cup at their home.

David Payne has been given the opportunity to make his debut in this match, the bowler from Gloucestershire has scalped 110 List-A wickets in 66 matches in his career.