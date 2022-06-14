“An innings of a lifetime”: Virender Sehwag commends Jonny Bairstow for playing one of the best counter-attacking 4th innings in Test cricket

Virender Sehwag commends Jonny Bairstow: The former Indian batter is impressed by the English batter’s counter-attacking innings.

During the fifth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham, England have defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Needing to score 299 runs in a minimum of 72 overs to register the highest run-chase at Trent Bridge, all England required to seal the chase was 50 overs. While all the results were possible before the start of the final day, one team had to have an excellent session in order to win the match.

New Zealand reducing England to 93/4 which included dismissing former captain Joe Root (3) cheaply had given the impression of the visitors have that session but it wasn’t to be as a exceptional ninth century by Jonny Bairstow turned the tables and how.

It was a 179-run match-winning fifth-wicket partnership between Bairstow (136) and captain Ben Stokes (75*) which powered England to a victory on Tuesday.

In spite of injuring his ankle while batting, Stokes continued in the middle hitting 10 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 107.14 spoke highly of his temperament.

Virender Sehwag commends Jonny Bairstow for executing Trent Bridge victory

Former India batter Virender Sehwag took to social media platform Twitter to express admiration for Bairstow playing an “innings of a lifetime”. Himself known to play in an attacking manner irrespective of the format or situation, Sehwag commended Bairstow for playing “one of the best” counter-attacking knock in the fourth innings of a Test.

Jonny Bairstow, an innings of a lifetime, one of the best counter-attacking 4th innings you will ever see.Well done England , Test Cricket is Best Cricket. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/BV5dVzbIqk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2022

Bairstow, who hit the second-fastest Test century for an English batter, registered his third Test century at home and in 2022, second against New Zealand and first at No. 5 and at this venue.