Andre Russell BBL record: Andre Russell returns to Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash League 2022-23

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is back playing in the Big Bash League, and he will be joining the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season. He has signed a contract of just initial 4 matches, where he will be the replacement of English all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Melbourne Renegades won the title in BBL 08, but they have been finishing at the bottom position in the last three seasons. This team has invested a lot in young players, but this time they have made a team of a combination of senior and young players.

The Renegades picked Liam Livingstone, Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the BBL draft as they had a clear strategy to invest in spin options as the track at the Marvel Stadium has supported the spinners in the last BBL seasons. Russell can be a really good replacement for Livingstone.

Andre Russell BBL record

Andre Russell was a part of the Melbourn Renegades during the BBL 04 as well, and he is now back with the side. Russell said that he is pretty excited to be a part of the BBL this time around as well. He insists that he loves playing in Australian conditions, and he can’t wait to play at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

“I can’t wait to be part of the Big Bash League again this summer,” Russell said.

“I’m excited to be back in red and will be doing everything I can to help the Melbourne Renegades start the tournament with a bang.”

“I love playing in Australia and I’m looking forward to seeing all the Renegades fans turn out at Marvel Stadium and in Geelong.”

Russell has played in BBL 04, BBL 05, BBL 06 and BBL 11, where he has represented Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. He has played 24 BBL matches, where he has scored 379 runs and scalped 26 wickets with the ball. The records are certainly not that great.

It is quite interesting that Russell was a part of the Melbourne Stars last season for a brief period, but he was not at his best. Russell has clearly struggled in recent times, but he is one of the best T20 players in the history of the game. He has scored 7176 T20 runs at a staggering S/R of 169.04, whereas he has also scalped 381 wickets with the ball.