“F*** you Marlon”: When Shane Warne was fined A$4500 and banned for a match for his fight with Marlon Samuels in a BBL game

Shane Warne was a legend of the game, and when he passed away last year, it shocked the whole cricketing fraternity. He was a character on and off the field. It is often said that the Children should idolize Warne for his on-ground action only, and he lived quite a controversial life off the field.

Warne was an aggressive cricketer, and he never backed down in front of any challenge. One such incident happened in a BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2012-13 in front of a 46,681 crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warne was the captain of Melbourne Stars, and West Indies all-rounder, Marlon Samuels, who was playing for the Renegades tried to stop David Hussey (playing for Stars) for a run by grabbing his shirt. The Australian leg-spinner was furious over it, and he took revenge for his teammate later on in the match.

Shane Warne was fined A$4500 and banned for a match

Samuels came on to bat for the Renegades, and Warne took charge of bowling to him. Warne went towards Samuels and grabbed his shirt, and he was constantly abusing him as well [“F*** you Marlon” was clearly audible due to stump mic]. However, things did not stop after it.

While fielding, Warne threw a ball directly at Samuels instead of throwing it to the stumps, and this angered Samuels. Samuels threw his bat in anger. Both of them had a heated exchange after that as well. For his behaviour, Warne was fined A$4,500 and was also banned for one match.

“I’m disappointed with some of my actions last night but I’m also disappointed at the severity of the penalties,” Warne told reporters and accepted his charge.

Renegades easily won the match by 9 wickets where they chased the target of 147 runs with ease. Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock of 67* and earned a home semi-final for his side.