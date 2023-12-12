Big Bash Powerplay Rules: Is BBL Power Surge Available In T20Is?

Big Bash League is the only T20 tournament in the world which has a different powerplay rule. Unlike the usual T20s, the initial six overs of an innings are not the powerplay overs in the BBL. Under Power Surge, an innovative term for Big Bash powerplay, mandatory fielding restrictions are divided into two blocks of four and two overs respectively.

While the four-over block is implemented right at the start of the innings with no option of tinkering with it, the second two-over block can be taken anytime after the 10th over as per the batting team’s wish.

For those who don’t know, Power Surge, along with X-Factor and Bash Boost, was one of the three major rule changes implemented before the 10th season of the BBL three years ago. Although a lot of questions were asked at the time of the official announcement, it had received all-rounder Marcus Stoinis‘ instant validation.

While Power Surge has passed the test of time, both X-Factor and Bash Boost rules were scrapped after a couple of seasons before the 12th season of the Big Bash last year following criticism from both players and support staff.

As mentioned above, Power Surge isn’t used in any other T20 or T10 league around the world. ODI powerplays, however, have constantly evolved over the years. As far as the T10 League is concerned, fielding restrictions last for only three overs (half of T20s).

Big Bash Powerplay Rule Hasn’t Gained Cosmic Popularity

Even for traditionalists, Power Surge is certainly a good rule sans needless experimenting. It changes the dynamics of how a captain rotates his bowlers. Chasing teams, especially, can take advantage of the same by saving two fielding restrictions overs till the last.

On the contrary, if a team is short on wickets, it can opt for a Surge to make the most of two settled batters’ presence in the middle. Furthermore, a fielding captain may be forced to use his death-over specialists early to put curbs around batters during the Surge. Ironically, in the BBL, batting teams haven’t been able to dominate in an outright manner as an urge to accumulate additional runs during Power Surge costs them more often than not.

A chief reason behind Power Surge’s unpopularity could be BBL’s declining popularity over the years. If a tournament like the Indian Premier League implements such an innovative rule, it will doubtlessly entice immense eyeballs to an extent that there would be talks about trying it out in T20Is as well.