Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Andre Russell vs SRH stats and record

Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The two prominent cricketers will be facing each other only for the third time in Indian Premier League.

The 25th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Sixth out of the 15 matches scheduled to be played at this venue, it will be the first and second IPL 2022 match for SRH and KKR at the Braboune Stadium respectively. Readers must note that KKR’s last match of this season (lost by 44 runs against Delhi Capitals) was also played here.

Andre Russell vs SRH stats

Highest run-scorer for his team this season thus far, Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell will once again be the centre of attraction tonight. Yet to bowl to the best of his abilities, the Knights would be hoping for Russell to contribute in the bowling department as well.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that Russell doesn’t have the best of records against Sunrisers. In 10 batting innings against them, Russell has scored 116 runs at an average and strike rate of 12.89 and 148.72 respectively. 49* (19) comprising of four fours and sixes each, Russell’s career-best knock against SRH had come in a 182-run chase at the Eden Gardens three years ago.

With the ball in hand, Russell has picked eight wickets against SRH at an average of 28.88, an economy rate of 9.24 and a strike rate of 18.75. The 33-year old player has grabbed five catches in IPL matches against this opposition.

Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL record

Russell, who is highly likely of facing Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs, will be locking horns with him only for the third time in an IPL match.

In their past two IPL encounters, Russell has scored 35 (13) with the help of two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 269.23.

As far as T20s are concerned, Russell has scored 44 (19) at a strike rate of 231.57 against Kumar. The right-handed batter has hit two fours and five sixes across four T20 innings.