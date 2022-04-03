Brabourne Stadium IPL matches 2022: CCI Brabourne Stadium IPL time table 2022

Brabourne Stadium IPL matches 2022 schedule: Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is hosting T20s after as many as seven years.

Been devoid of T20 cricket for almost seven years, the iconic Brabourne Stadium is back in limelight because of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

In the past, Brabourne had hosted 11 IPL matches across three seasons (2010, 2014 and 2015). A third wave of COVID-19 resulting in IPL 2022 league stage being played in close proximity fetched this stadium as many as 15 matches.

One out of the four venues which were shortlisted to host 70 IPL 2022 league matches, Brabourne has already hosted a couple of intriguing matches.

With seven out of 10 matches this season won by teams batting second, Brabourne showed no different trend as chases of 178 and 211 were sealed here in the first two matches.

While Delhi Capitals had defeated Mumbai Indians on the second day of the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants had trumped defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Brabourne Stadium IPL matches 2022 schedule

Also known as the CCI (Cricket Club of India), this stadium will be hosting 13 more IPL 2022 league stage matches including a Super Kings vs Punjab Kings contest tonight.

Cricket fans in Mumbai, who have the opportunity of watching top-notch cricketers in action multiple times this season, will also see Indians playing two more matches (against two new teams) at the Brabourne Stadium.

April 3 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 8 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 10 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at 15:30 hours (IST)

April 15 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 16 – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at 15:30 hours (IST)

April 18 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 23 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 30 – Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 15:30 hours (IST)

May 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 6 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 13 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 20 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)