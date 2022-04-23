Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan in IPL: Andre Russell at DY Patil Stadium IPL stats and records

Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan in IPL: The battle between Andre Russell and Rashid Khan will be an interesting one to watch out for.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in the 35th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Gujarat Titans are at the top of the pile, whereas the Knight Riders have lost their last three games.

There are some talented players in both ranks, and this can be an interesting encounter to watch out for. Gujarat Titans’ biggest strength has been their bowling, whereas KKR has been struggling on all fronts lately.

Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan in IPL

The battle between Andre Russell and Rashid Khan in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans game will be an interesting one to watch out for. Gujarat Titans have been using Rashid Khan at the death, whereas Andre Russel is the designated finisher of the KKR side.

In IPL, Andre Russell has just managed to score 10 runs in 13 balls of Rashid Khan at a strike-rate of 76.92. Rashid Khan has dismissed Andre Russell twice in the process. It is crystal clear that Rashid has dominated Russell in the IPL so far.

In overall T20s, Russell has scored 48 runs against Rashid Khan at a strike-rate of 160.00, where Rashid Khan has taken his wickets four times. So, in overall T20s, Russell has smashed Rashid, but Rashid has got the way to get Russel back to the hut.

Rashid Khan is one of the best in the business, and he has scalped six wickets this season at a staggering economy of 6.66. He will be the biggest asset of Gujarat Titans against the KKR side.

Andre Russell at DY Patil Stadium IPL stats

Andre Russell has been one of the biggest match-winner of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has just played a single game at the DY Pail Stadium in Mumbai, where he scored 25 runs at a strike-rate of 138.89. The game was a low-scoring encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has been brilliant for batting in recent games, and Russell will enjoy batting here. He has scored 179 runs this season at an astonishing strike-rate of 177.22, courtesy of one half-century.