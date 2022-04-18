Andre Russell vs RR stats: Andre Russell vs Yuzvendra Chahal head to head record in IPL

Andre Russell vs RR stats: Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell will be up against the potent Rajasthan Royals’ bowling.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the 30th league game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals have won three of their five games, whereas the Knights have won three of their six.

Andre Russel has been the best batter of the KKR, and the Knights will again want him to smash the ball. The bowling of the Rajasthan Royals has been great this season, and Yuzvendra Chahal has been their best bowler so far.

Andre Russell vs RR stats

Andre Russell has played 11 games against Rajasthan Royals, where he has scored 177 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 168.57. Russell bats as the finisher of the side, so the strike rate is the most important aspect of his game.

However, it is interesting to note that the bowling line-up of Rajasthan Royals has not been that good in the past, but this season they have a great bowling line-up. With the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Royals have potent bowling this season.

Russell has been batting well this season, and he is the highest run-scorer of the side. He has scored 179 runs this season at 59.66, whereas his strike rate has been 179.00. He played a fine knock in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Russell has also scalped five wickets in bowling.

Andre Russell vs Yuzvendra Chahal head to head record in IPL

The encounter between Andre Russell and Yuzvendra Chahal will be an entertaining one to watch out for. Russell has absolutely smashed Chahal in the past in the IPL. He has scored 80 runs in 37 balls against Chahal at a strike rate of 216.21. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Andre Russel just once.

This season Chahal has bowled really well, and he is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets under his belt.