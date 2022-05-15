Andrew Symonds net worth: Why was Andrew Symonds called Roy?

Andrew Symonds net worth: Former Australian all-rounder passed away in a car crash in Queensland on Saturday night.

The last few months have not been great for Australian cricket. After Shane Warne’s demise earlier this year, Australian cricket lost yet another legend in Andrew Symonds. Andrew Symonds passed away in a car accident on Saturday night near Townsville in Queensland.

The 2-time world-cup winner with Australia was one of the best white-ball cricketers of Australian cricket. Famous for his aggressive batting, Symonds was deceptive with his spin, whereas he was brilliant in the field as well. He played a massive part in Australia’s middle-order in the white-ball cricket.

Apart from the Australian national side, Symonds played for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League. In County Cricket, he played for Kent, Lancashire, Surrey and Gloucestershire.

Why was Andrew Symonds called Roy?

Andrew Symonds was famously known for his nickname “Roy”. He got his nickname during childhood when his sports coach used to call him Roy for his likeliness to former Basketball player Leroy Loggins. Leroy Loggins is a former American-Australian Basketballer for played in the National Basketball League from 1981 to 2001.

Andrew Symonds net worth

Andrew Symonds was a big name in Australian cricket, and cricket was a big deal in Australia as well. The T20 cricket wave came in latter part of Symond’s career, or he would have earned some really heavy contracts considering the kind of player he was in the white-ball cricket.

Ahead of the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League 2022, Symonds bagged a contract of USD 1.35 million from the Deccan Chargers. He also smashed a brilliant century in the tournament, but they finished last in that campaign.

According to caknowledge.com, the net worth of Andrew Symonds was around $5 million. After his retirement from cricket, Symonds was a regular part of the commentary box as well.