“No one was hurting more than Andrew Symonds”: Adam Gilchrist reveals how Andrew Symonds was affected after tragic death of Shane Warne

Australian spinner Shane Warne’s death earlier this year surprised the whole cricketing fraternity and shook the world. The sorrow about Shane Warne is still there, and Adam Gilchrist recently gave a tribute to Warne alongside Andrew Symond and Rod Marsh. All three of these Aussie legends passed away this year.

Warne passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He was the first-ever bowler to reach the milestone of 700 test wickets and was just one of the two bowlers to take 1000 wickets in international cricket. Apart from cricket. Warne indulged in quite a few controversies as well.

Warne failed in the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup, whereas he had issues with Steve Waugh, Muttiah Muralitharan and Arjuna Ranatunga. Although, Warne was one of the most respectable cricketers around and his impact on this game will stay forever.

Adam Gilchrist reveals how Andrew Symonds was affected after Shane Warne’s death

Fox Sports released a video where former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist gave tribute to Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds and Rod Marsh. Gilchrist revealed the day of production on Fox when Shane Warne passed away. He said that they were also shocked and numb about Warne’s death.

Gilchrist insists that the production they created that day was the most emotional and fitting tribute they could ever give to any Warne on his departure. He said they could not believe that the great man was no more between us.

“When the news came through of the death of a man we all thought was invincible, the rest of the world along with us at fox cricket were just numb, we just couldn’t believe it. Shane Warne was no longer between us,” Adam Gilchrist said to fox sports.

This beautiful tribute is dedicated to the icon and legend, Shane Warne, who has provided us with so many special memories.

Gilchrist revealed that after the production got over, the whole team of fox sports went into their own grief. Although, Gilchrist mentioned that Andrew Symonds was the most affected by Warney’s death and they did not know that Symonds will also join Warne in heaven after 6 weeks.

“After that production that day, the team went and started their grieving process to acknowledge the great man. No one was hurting more than Andrew Symonds. Little did we know that the sorrow and grief were going to come six weeks later,” Adam Gilchrist added.

“We’ll never stop talking about Warney, Roy and Rod because that’s the best way we think the legacy can continue”