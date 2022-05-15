Andrew Symonds tackles streaker: What really happened when Andrew Symonds knocked out a streaker in ODI vs India?

Andrew Symonds tackles streaker: Andrew Symonds had an encounter with a streaker in Australia vs India ODI match at Brisbane in 2008.

Australian cricket lost yet another legend in Andrew Symonds on Saturday night. Andrew Symonds died in a car crash near Townsville in Queensland. Symonds won two world cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007.

Symonds scored 5088 ODI runs, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling. Symonds was often surrounded by controversies, but he was one of the best at his work. He played just 14 T20Is in his career.

In 2008, the famous incident between Andrew Symonds and a Streaker happened during the 2nd final of the tri-series between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. India scored 258 runs in the first innings, where Sachin Tendulkar scored 91 runs for the Indian team.

While chasing 259 runs, Australia lost their three wickets quite early. When Australia were 34-3, a streaker came on the field when S Sreesanth was on his bowling run-up. The policemen were struggling to catch the streaker, but Andrew Symonds came in his way. With his power, Symonds just muscled down the Streaker on the ground.

India, although won that game by 9 runs, the Streaker incident is still fresh in the eyes of cricket fans.

The famous Symonds-meets-streaker moment from the Gabba in 2008! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sFoN7MKNDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

In 2018, Andrew Symonds was speaking with Fox Cricket, where he shared his views on the streaker incident. He said that the policemen must have done their job, but he had to come in between.

“We were playing India in a final and that night Australia was doing it tough and there was a couple of overweight Queensland policeman not catching up with that man as they probably should have,” Andrew Symonds said on Fox Cricket.

“So I took the law into my own hands for a brief moment there and he failed to keep moving.”

This was not the first time that Symonds was engaged in a streaker incident. Symonds was once playing for Queensland in the One Day Cup final, and the same thing happened, but he could not catch him on that occasion.

“This was the same scenario. It was a domestic one-day final and this lad ran out onto the ground. He was too good for me in the end,” Symonds recalled.

“He escaped over the fence, through the seats, up over the back fence at the WACA and had a beer on the pub on the corner shortly after he got away from me.”