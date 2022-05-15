Andrew Symonds background: What nationality is Andrew Symonds?

Andrew Symonds background: Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in an accident in Queensland.

The cricketing world is in shock after the sudden demise of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. Andrew Symonds died in a car accident outside Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night. Symonds was one of the most valuable all-rounders of Australian cricket history.

Cricket Australia confirmed the news by issuing a statement on the same. The statement was attributed to chair Lachlan Henderson.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” the statement read.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket, our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, teammates, and friends.”

Andrew Symonds won the ICC World Cup with Australia in 2003 and 2007. He was a package in white-ball cricket due to his aggressive batting and spin-bowling. The T20 wave came in the latter part of his career, and he represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Andrew Symonds. 💔#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/qFYbJI2V8y — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds was born in the UK, where one of his biological parents was Afro-Caribbean, whereas another one was of European descent. He was then adopted by an English couple, Ken and Barbara. Ken and Barbara took moved to Australia with Andrew Symonds when he was just three months old.

He played his junior cricket for the Wanderers club in Townsville. It is said that Symonds and his father used to make a 270 km return trip twice a week to focus on his career.

He had one adopted sibling and two non-adopted siblings. Symonds had a chance to represent England in international cricket, but he denied the opportunity to play for the England-A side in 1995. He finally made his Australian debut in 1998 against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.