Anrich Nortje Injury Update: Will Anrich Nortje be available for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match?

Anrich Nortje Injury Update: The South African pacer has landed in Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals, but he is nursing an injury.

Delhi Capitals has been one of the most consistent teams of the recent IPL seasons. They have continued their good work and the IPL 2022 auction was a brilliant one for them. Ahead of the auction, they had retained four players in captain Rishabh Pant, batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Anrich Nortje has been brilliant for the Delhi Capitals in the last couple of seasons. He was retained at a price of 6.5 Cr INR and was preferred over Kagiso Rabada. Nortje has scalped 34 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.65 in the last couple of seasons.

Anrich Nortje has already landed in Mumbai, and he is currently serving his mandatory quarantine. However, the injury of Anrich Nortje is a little bit of concern of the Delhi Capitals. The same injury ruled him out of the series against India, whereas he missed the Bangladesh ODIs as well.

Anrich Nortje Injury Update

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 27 March 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Cricbuzz has reported that Anrich Nortje will miss the opening game of the Delhi against Mumbai Indians. Nortje is expected to be fit for Delhi Capital’s third game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on 7 April 2022.

Anrich Nortje has some quality bowling partners for him now in South African teammate Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh’s Mustafiqur Rahman. In terms of Indian pace bowling, DC have roped in Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarjoti, and Chetan Sakariya.

Anrich Nortje’s fastest ball in the 2021 IPL: 151.71kph 🔥🔥🔥 He’s bowling his first over in a World Cup.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mzsxJelkbE — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 23, 2021

The opening duo of David Warner and Shaw can burn any set on fire. To strengthen the lower order, they have added West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell. Marsh is undoubtedly the most utility player in the T20 format right now.

Delhi Capitals have a brilliant squad, but David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje will be unavailable for the first week of IPL 2022.