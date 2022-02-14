Best IPL team after auction 2022: Which team had the best IPL Auction 2022?

Best IPL team after auction 2022: Delhi Capitals certainly looks the most balanced team on the paper after IPL 2022 auction.

The grueling IPL auction is over after two long days. All ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. In terms of overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga got huge deals. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Let’s have a look at the team that is looking the most balanced after the auction process.

Best IPL team after auction 2022

Delhi Capitals has been of the most consistent teams of the recent IPL seasons. They have continued their good work, and IPL 2020 auction was a brilliant one for them. Ahead of the auction, they retained four players in Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje. Pant is the captain of the side, whereas Shaw also has a good ten years ahead of him. Nortje and Axar solidify the pace and spin department, respectively.

They tried to rope in Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer back, but they failed. However, they signed some brilliant overseas recruits. David Warner has been roped in at a bargain price, and he is going to be an asset. The opening duo of Warner and Shaw can burn any set on fire. Both of them are destructive batters. To strengthen the lower order, they have added Rovman Powell. Powell recently scored a century against England, and he is a hard-hitter of the ball.

In other batting options, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull are some interesting names. Dhull is coming on the back of a successful U-19 WC campaign, whereas Mandeep and Sarfaraz are seasoned campaigners. Tim Seifert has been added as a wicket-keeping backup in the side. So, apart from the big guns, the Capitals have some excellent fringe players as well in their ranks.

Good form pays off for Mitch Marsh! He’ll join up with David Warner and Ricky Ponting at Delhi #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/jGEHMt5bgn — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 12, 2022

The arrival of Mitch Marsh takes the balance of this side to another level. Marsh is undoubtedly the most utility player in the T20 format right now. He had an excellent season with the bat in BBL 11 as well, whereas he is a wicket-taking bowler. Marsh can cement his spot at the number three slot. Axar Patel has been retained, and he will bat at the number seven slot. The team has acquired the services of Shardul Thakur for a hefty price. Shardul’s batting has seen a meteoric rise, whereas he has been a consistent wicket-taker. All three of them are top-class all-rounders.

Lalit Yadav and Vicky Ostwal provide some brilliant Indian all-round backups for the side. Yadav has been a part of Delhi in the past, whereas Ostwal had a brilliant U-19 World Cup. The blend of youth and experience in the all-rounder department is a strength of this side.

Anrich Nortje was retained by the side, and he has some quality partners for him now. Lungi Ngidi and Mustafiqur Rahman have been added to the side as his partners. Ngidi has been a part of Chennai Super Kings in the past, whereas Rahman was a part of the Rajasthan Royals last season. All three of them are wicket-takers. In terms of Indian pace bowling, they have roped in two left-arm seamers in Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is another young talented pacer.

Kuldeep Yadav has been brought at an excellent price by the Capitals. The last seasons of Yadav have not been great, but he is an international-level bowler. A chinaman bowler can be an excellent addition to any team. With Axar Patel already in the ranks, they have two international spinners. Praveen Dubey is the wrist-spinner of the side. Although, this team lacks a genuine off-spinner. They had Ashwin last season, but he has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants also had a decent auction. Rajasthan, however, lacks in the all-rounder department. Lucknow struggles to find a genuine middle-order batter for their combination. Punjab Kings have signed some top-class players, but they lack balance in their team. They will need to adjust the position of their top-order batters. The Delhi Capitals have ticked almost all the boxes.