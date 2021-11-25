Cricket

Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Fans can really cross the line sometimes!": Lakers' LeBron James speaks on the infamous incident with Pacers' fans after 124-116 victory in overtime
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions
Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals have become the first…