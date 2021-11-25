Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals have become the first IPL franchise to announce their retained players

With the much anticipated mega auctions set to take place by January next year in all probability, the various IPL franchises have started with their brainstorming activities as to who and how many players they should retain before completing their respective teams at the auction tables.

While the last day for retaining and submitting the names of the players by franchises have been announced, the owners and other decision makers would also have to keep an eye on their purse-the limit of which has been set at Rs. 90 Crores this time around. With a maximum of 4 players allowed by the franchises to retain ahead of the auctions, it would cost them a total of Rs. 42 Crores, if and when they retain the maximum permissible number.

The first franchise to have performed the arduous task out of the eight franchises is the Delhi Captials, who have decided to retain four of their players.

As per the Cricket website EspnCricinfo, the incumbent skipper of the Delhi Capitals- Rishabh Pant has been named as the first player to be retained by the side. He would be leading the side as has been the case for the past two seasons.

Sensational opening batter for the Capitals- Prithvi Shaw and the all-rounder from Gujarat- Axar Patel are the second and third players to be retained by the franchise.

The South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who had a stellar season for DC this year has been retained ahead of his fellow teammate from the Proteas- Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals retain Pant, Prithvi, Axar and Nortje…that means Iyer, Dhawan, Ashwin and Rabada are headed for the auctions. All will attract a lot of attention. #IPL2022 #IPLretention — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2021

Twelve of Nortje’s 34 IPL wickets in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, came in the powerplay, the third most by any bowler in that phase since his debut. While Rabada, who joined the Capitals in 2018, had taken 22 of his 45 wickets across the last two IPLs at the death, his economy rate in that phase was 9.44, much higher than Nortje, who went at 7.82, the best for anyone to have bowled a minimum of 100 balls across the two seasons. Those numbers seemed to have convinced the Capitals’ management that Nortje was a better bet than Rabada.

It is worth mentioning that Shreyas Iyer, the predecessor of the incumbent captain Pant, has opted to give himself a shot at the mega auctions due next year in January. It is understood that while Pant was the first name on Capitals’ retention list, Shaw became the second once Iyer ruled himself out.

With this, the Delhi Capitals will enter the auction with INR 48 crore.