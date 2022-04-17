Anshuman Gaekwad son: Is Ruturaj Gaikwad related to Anshuman Gaekwad?

Anshuman Gaekwad son: Are Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and former Indian player Anshuman Gaekwad related?

The rise of Ruturaj Gaikwad has been immense in the IPL. He made his IPL debut in 2020, where he impressed everyone and scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00, courtesy of three half-centuries. Chennai Super Kings did not do well in IPL 2020, but Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed his place in the playing eleven.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings made Ruturaj Gaikwad their permanent opener, and the results were clearly visible. Ruturaj finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 635 runs at 45.35, courtesy of four half-centuries and one century. Chennai Super Kings won the title of IPL 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a slow start to IPL 2022, but he proved his class by scoring a brilliant half-century against Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Anshuman Gaekwad son

Anshuman Gaekwad is a former Indian cricketer whose International career started in 1975 and lasted till 1987. He scored 1985 test runs, courtesy of two centuries and 10 half-centuries. He also scored 269 runs in ODI cricket courtesy of one half-century.

Anshuman Gaekwad was impressive with both bat and the ball in FC Cricket. He scored 12136 FC runs, courtesy of 34 centuries and 47 half-centuries. He also scalped 143 wickets in FC cricket with his Offbreak bowling. Gaekwad took around 671 minutes to score his highest test score of 201 runs, which was the slowest double-century at that time.

Shatrunjay Gaekwad is the son of Anshuman Gaekwad, who is also a cricketer. Shatrunjay has represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and Baroda in domestic cricket. He has scored 1015 FC runs and 231 List-A runs. Shatrunjay never represented India at the elite level.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is not related to Anshuman Gaekwad at all. Dashrath Gaikwad is Ruturaj’s father and Savita Gaikwad is Ruturaj’s mother. His father is Defense Research Development Officer, whereas his mother is a teacher.