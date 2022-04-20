“Apni bowling ko enjoy kar raha hoon”: Kuldeep Yadav credits Rishabh Pant for his bowling after winning Player of the Match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav credits Rishabh Pant: The spinner from Delhi Capitals has credited his captain for a major improvement.

Delhi Capitals hammered Punjab Kings in the 32nd league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against the Kings at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The openers of the Punjab Kings started on a brilliant note, but the team collapsed and managed to score just 115 runs in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav took a couple of wickets each.

Delhi Capitals chased the target in just 10.3 overs courtesy of some rampaging knocks from opening batters Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

Kuldeep Yadav credits Rishabh Pant for his bowling

Kuldeep Yadav has been absolutely fantastic for the Delhi Capitals this season. He has scalped 13 wickets in six games, and he is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the season, just behind Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant spell of 4-0-24-2 against the Punjab Kings.

Kuldeep Yadav has said that he is enjoying bowling after a very long time, and he has given the full credit to his captain Rishabh Pant. He has credited Rishabh Pant for backing him and giving him the liberty to bowl anyhow he wants.

“The second wicket was due to Rishabh telling to bowl from round the wicket. To be very honest, I have got plenty of confidence this season and I am also mentally clear with my role,” Kuldeep Yadav told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I am enjoying my bowling after a long time and the credit goes to Rishabh for backing me. That gives a lot of confidence for a bowler and that is a plus point for us.”

Delhi Capitals decided to buy Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL 2022 auction, and they got him at a price of INR 2 crores. The chinaman was out of favour at his last side Kolkata Knight Riders, and he played just seven games in the last two seasons combined.