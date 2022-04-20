Lowest score in IPL 2022: Lowest score defended in IPL 2022

Lowest score in IPL 2022: Punjab Kings have scored the lowest innings total of Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a paltry 115 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Kings scored 27 runs in the first three overs to put on display a decent start before losing opening batters Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Mayank Agarwal (24) in successive overs. While Dhawan played a rank short Lalit Yadav delivery to the wicket-keeper, Agarwal played on whilst wanting to run a Mustafizur Rahman delivery to third-man for a single.

English pair of Liam Livingstone (2) and Jonny Bairstow (9) soon followed their captain Agarwal to the dressing room to see PBKS getting reduced to 54/4 in the seventh over.

Highest IPL 2022 run-scorer for his team thus far, Livingstone was unable to make contact with an Axar Patel delivery in his attempt of hitting a six after stepping down the track. Bairstow, on the other hand, ended up pulling a Khaleel Ahmed delivery straight to fine leg.

Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma did score five fours in his 32 (23) to show some fight but lack of support from the other end called for an overall lacklustre batting display in Navi Mumbai tonight.

With economical bowling figures of 4-0-10-2, Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel was the pick of their bowlers on Wednesday. Much like Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also picked a couple of wickets each in the first innings.

Lowest score in IPL 2022

Runs Overs Team Opposition Venue 115/10 20 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium 126/10 18 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Brabourne Stadium 128/10 18.5 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Sports Academy 131/5 20 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 132/7 19.2 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Sports Academy

As far as the lowest score successfully defended this season is concerned, Rajasthan Royals had defended a 166-run target by restricting Lucknow Super Giants to 162/8 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.