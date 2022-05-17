“Arjun must play the last season”: Aakash Chopra backs Arjun Tendulkar to make IPL debut vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium

Aakash Chopra backs Arjun Tendulkar: The former Indian batter wants Mumbai Indians to try out another debutant in their last IPL 2022 match.

Mumbai fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar not getting an Indian Premier League debut in the ongoing 15th season has let down a section of fans. The same can be observed from numerous social media platform Twitter posts around Tendulkar’s continual absence from Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI this season.

With MI already out of contention for IPL 2022 playoffs, fans believe that it is the best time to hand a debut to Tendulkar, 22-year old son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

First team to be knocked out of the playoffs race, Indians have made multiple changes to their bowling department this season but haven’t provided an opportunity to Tendulkar.

With all-rounder Sanjay Yadav and spinner Mayank Markande getting to play IPL 2022 Match 65 between Mumbai and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, only Tendulkar, Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal and Hyderabad batter Rahul Buddhi are the MI players who are yet to play a match this season.

Aakash Chopra backs Arjun Tendulkar to make IPL debut vs Delhi Capitals

Former India batter and part of a star-studded Star Sports 85-member commentary panel for IPL 2022 Aakash Chopra also tweeted with respect to Tendulkar.

Pointing out how Indians have given opportunities to “almost everyone”, Chopra emphasized on “trying out” Tendulkar as well in their last IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals.

Arjun must play the last game of the season. Mumbai has given opportunities to almost everyone in the squad…about time you try him out too. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2022

Part of the squad last season as well, Tendulkar was bought for INR 30 lakh in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year. In his nascent two-match T20 career, Tendulkar has picked a couple of wickets at an average of 33.50, an economy rate of 9.57 and a strike rate of 21.