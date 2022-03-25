IPL 2022 commentators list: Full list of Star Sports commentators for Indian Premier League 2022

IPL 2022 commentators list: Host broadcaster Star Sports Network has announced a star-studded list of commentators for IPL 2022.

The much-awaited 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in less than 36 hours from now to put an end to fans’ wait with respect to the biggest T20 competition across the globe.

As a result, expect cricket-frenzy Indian fans to be glued to their TV screens across the nation for the next 65 days. The over two-month long IPL 2022 will be the first time after nine years when more than nine teams will be taking part in the competition. As far as a 10-team IPL is concerned, the only such instance of the same had been witnessed way back in 2011.

An absolute extravaganza of cricket for the whole world, IPL 2022 will continued to be closely monitored especially in an ICC T20 World Cup year.

IPL 2022 commentators list

Host broadcaster Star Sports Network will be televising and streaming IPL 2022 in India. In what will be the last of a five-year contract with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Star have arranged for a star-studded 85-member commentary panel in as many as nine languages.

With a team from Gujarat named Gujarat Titans making its IPL debut, Star have taken the opportunity to introduce a commentary panel in Gujarati as well.

The highlight of a stellar commentary panel lies in the television comeback of former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri. As far as comebacks are concerned, a legendary presenter in Mayanti Langer will also be seen returning to television after missing the last two seasons.

Unsold Indian players namely Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla and Dhawal Kulkarni will also be making their respective commentary debuts in this IPL.

List of World feed commentators in IPL 2022

Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, W V Raman, Daren Ganga.

On my way to India for the IPL. What madness and excitement is in store for us all this year? #IPL @starsports pic.twitter.com/OLYS9vuSba — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 22, 2022

IPL English and Hindi commentators 2022

Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Suren Sundaram, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Mohd Kaif, Dhawal Kulkarni.

List of Tamil commentators 2022 IPL

Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, Russel Arnold.

Telugu commentators IPL 2022

Vindhya Vishaka M, M Anand Sri Krishna, Kaushik NC, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna, Kalyan Kollarapu, Ashish Reddy, T Suman.

Kannada commentators IPL 2022

Madhu Mailankody, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy.

Marathi commentators 2022 IPL

Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar.

Bengali commentators IPL 2022

Sanjeeb Mukherjea, RR Varun Kaushik, Saradindu Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, Saurasish Lahiri.

Malayalam commentators IPL 2022

Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, CM Deepak.

Gujarati commentators IPL 2022

Karan Mehta, Manan Desai, Dhvanit Thaker, Akash Trivedi, Manprit Juneja, Nayan Mongia.