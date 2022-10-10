Arun Jaitley Stadium ODI records: Delhi Cricket Stadium ODI records and highest innings total

Arun Jaitley Stadium ODI records: The national captain will be hosting South Africa for the second time in 2022.

Going by the first two matches of the series, the third India vs South Africa ODI promises to be a nail-biting series-decider to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Although in a T20I, the venue had hosted both the teams four months ago. While that remains the last international match to be played here, last Delhi ODI dates back to March 2019 when Australia had defeated India by 37 runs.

India, who’ve played 20 ODIs at this venue since 1982, have won 12 and lost seven over the years. South Africa, on the other hand, have won their solitary ODI at this stadium.

Set to take part in a Delhi ODI after as many as 11 years, South Africa would be dying to win their first bilateral ODI here especially due to their position on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Arun Jaitley Stadium ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at Arun Jaitley Stadium are Sachin Tendulkar (300), Mohammad Azharuddin (267), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (260), Ricky Ponting (245) and Virat Kohli (222). A list of highest run-scorers in this format at this stadium among active players is given below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Virat Kohli (IND) 7 222 112* 44.4 89.51 1 1 Kane Williamson (NZ) 1 118 118 118 92.18 1 0 Usman Khawaja (AUS) 1 100 100 100 94.33 1 1 Kedar Jadhav (IND) 2 85 44 42.5 90.42 0 0 Chris Gayle (WI) 2 82 80 41 72.56 0 1

Highest wicket-takers in Delhi ODIs are Ravindra Jadeja (9), Kemar Roach (7), Mohammad Shami (7), Harbhajan Singh (7) and Ajit Agarkar (7). A list of active bowlers with most wickets in ODIs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 6 9 20.77 4.15 30 Kemar Roach (WI) 2 7 9.85 4.18 14.1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 3 7 16.57 4.21 23.5 Amit Mishra (IND) 2 5 20 5 24 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 3 5 22.2 4.11 32.4

A primary reason why current members of both the squads aren’t among the best ODI players at this stadium is because most of them haven’t played an ODI here.

Highest innings total in Delhi ODIs

Score Over Team Opposition Year 330/8 50 West Indies Netherlands 2011 303/8 50 Pakistan India 2005 294/3 50 Australia Zimbabwe 1998 289/6 50 India Australia 1987 298/3 50 India New Zealand 1994

Out of 24 completed Delhi ODIs, 12 have been won by teams batting first and second each. Out of 48 completed ODI innings here, the 300-run mark has been crossed only twice.

Earlier known as Feroz Shah Kotla, record for highest ODI run-chase here belongs to hosts India for sealing a 278-run chase against Sri Lanka four decades ago.