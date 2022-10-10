India vs South Africa 3rd ODI pitch report Delhi Cricket Stadium: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI pitch report Delhi Cricket Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 3rd ODI.

After two brilliant ODIs, the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa has reached its final point. The winner of the Delhi ODI will clinch the series. Another interesting match is on the cards.

Shreyas Iyer has been exceptional in the series so far, and he would want to continue his superb form. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are looking in fantastic touch with the bat. Mohammed Siraj has been handling the new ball really well, and with the old ball, Kuldeep Yadav can be a threat.

South Africa finally replaced their captain Temba Bavuma with Reeza Hendricks, and Hendricks proved his class with the very first opportunity. The Proteas have to win their ODI games in order to directly qualify for next year’s World Cup, and this match is very important for them.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI pitch report Delhi Cricket Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host its first ODI match since 2019, Australia defeated India by 35 runs in that match, where Australian batter Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant century for the Australian team.

A total of 26 ODIs have been hosted in Delhi so far, where 2 of them got abandoned. Out of the 24 ODIs, the ratio of wins between chasing teams and teams batting first is equal. The average 1st innings score here has been just 241 runs.

Delhi’s track is famous for its slow and low nature, but everything changed in the IPL 2021 season. This ground hosted 4 IPL 2021 games with an average 1st innings score of 195 runs, and three times the score was chased down as well. India and South Africa met each other in Delhi earlier this year in a T20I, and it was a high-scoring game as well.

The boundaries of this ground are very small, and the batters can easily clear the boundaries. Even the outfield is very fast which will again aid the batters. The spinners can get some aid as the match goes on, but another high-scoring encounter is expected in this match as well.