Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs: Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi matches all result list

Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs: Delhi is all in readiness of hosting an ODI after more than three and a half years.

Last international match in India this year at this point in time, third India vs South Africa ODI will take place in Delhi tomorrow. Set to be the 16th match between these two teams across formats in 2022 (with at least one more to be played during ICC T20 World Cup), fans should brace themselves for an enthralling series-decider.

While South Africa had won the first ODI in Lucknow by 9 runs, India emerged as the victorious side by registering a comprehensive 7-wicket victory in Ranchi yesterday. With both teams batting first and second winning 12 matches each here in the past, it will be interesting to see what the winning captain at the toss does on Tuesday.

In what is going to be the 67th international match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it will be 26th ODI to be played at a venue which was previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla.

En route Delhi ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Jd0SeHzo6E — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) October 10, 2022

Set to host an India-South Africa ODI for the first time, readers must note that the stadium had hosted an India-South Africa T20I four months ago. It will be for the first time since 2017 that the national capital will be hosting a couple of bilateral matches in a year.

Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs