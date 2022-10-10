full
Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs: Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi matches all result list

Dixit Bhargav
|Mon Oct 10 2022

Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs: Delhi is all in readiness of hosting an ODI after more than three and a half years.

Last international match in India this year at this point in time, third India vs South Africa ODI will take place in Delhi tomorrow. Set to be the 16th match between these two teams across formats in 2022 (with at least one more to be played during ICC T20 World Cup), fans should brace themselves for an enthralling series-decider.

While South Africa had won the first ODI in Lucknow by 9 runs, India emerged as the victorious side by registering a comprehensive 7-wicket victory in Ranchi yesterday. With both teams batting first and second winning 12 matches each here in the past, it will be interesting to see what the winning captain at the toss does on Tuesday.

In what is going to be the 67th international match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it will be 26th ODI to be played at a venue which was previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla.

Set to host an India-South Africa ODI for the first time, readers must note that the stadium had hosted an India-South Africa T20I four months ago. It will be for the first time since 2017 that the national capital will be hosting a couple of bilateral matches in a year.

Arun Jaitley Stadium records last 10 ODIs

S. No.MatchResultYear
1India vs Sri LankaIndia won by 6 wickets1982
2India vs AustraliaIndia won by 3 wickets1986
3India vs Sri LankaIndia won by 6 wickets1987
4India vs AustraliaIndia won by 56 runs1987
5England vs Sri LankaEngland won by 5 wickets1989
6India vs West IndiesWest Indies won by 20 runs1989
7India vs New ZealandIndia won by 107 runs1994
8India vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 6 wickets1996
9Australia vs ZimbabweAustralia won by 16 runs1998
10India vs AustraliaAustralia won by 4 wickets1998
11India vs New ZealandIndia won by 7 wickets1999
12India vs EnglandEngland won by 2 runs2002
13India vs PakistanPakistan won by 159 runs2005
14India vs EnglandIndia won by 39 runs2006
15India vs AustraliaIndia won by 6 wickets2009
16India vs Sri LankaNo Result2009
17South Africa vs West IndiesSouth Africa won by 7 wickets2011
18Netherlands vs West IndiesWest Indies won by 215 runs2011
19Canada vs KenyaCanada won by 5 wickets2011
20India vs NetherlandsIndia won by 5 wickets2011
21India vs EnglandIndia won by 8 wickets2011
22India vs PakistanIndia won by 10 runs2013
23India vs West IndiesIndia won by 48 runs2014
24India vs New ZealandIndia won by 6 runs2016
25India vs AustraliaAustralia won by 35 runs2019
