“Poor bowling made us lose 1st match”: Bhuvneshwar Kumar blames bowlers for loss in 1st IND vs SA T20I in Delhi

After losing the first T20I against South Africa in Delhi, the Indian team would want to bounce back in the 2nd T20I in Cuttack. Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I match on 12 June 2022.

The Indian team batted well in the first match, but the bowlers could not get the job done. Ishan Kishan scored a half-century at the top order for the Indian side, whereas Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya finished the match well. Although, the captaincy of Rishabh Pant was not that great in the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal was exposed early in the powerplay overs, and he was very expensive in that period. Chahal also did not complete his quota of overs as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar blames bowlers for first T20I defeat

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has blamed the bowler’s performance for the defeat against South Africa in the first T20I in Delhi. Bhuvneshwar said that the captain cannot be blamed if the bowlers are not performing well. He is also hopeful of a comeback in the 2nd T20I at Cuttack.

“Poor bowling made us lose 1st match. Captain can’t do much if bowlers don’t perform. Don’t have senior bowlers in the squad, juniors need to improve on their performance. I am hopeful of a comeback with better bowling,” Buvneshwar Kumar said ahead of the Cuttack T20I.

Match day feels on a non-match day. 👌 👌 A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. 💪#INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/lLYwx06Jk3 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2022

The Indian bowlers could not defend 212 runs in the first match, and they were brutally smashed by the South African batters. Apart from Avesh Khan (8.80), the economy of every bowler was above 10 in the first T20I game.

Team India is missing their star bowling attack in this series, where Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, etc are not available for this series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar highlighted that the junior bowlers should step up in the absence of the senior players.