Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland added to Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia have added pacer Scott Boland to their squad for the Boxing Day test against England in Melbourne.

Australia have added Scott Boland to their Ashes 2021-22 squad for the third test. Earlier, Cricket Australia named their 15-men squad for the remaining three Ashes tests. After Brisbane and Adelaide, the next games will be played in Melbourne, Sydney, and Hobart. Australia have been dominating in the series so far, and they did not feel to make any changes. They have named an unchanged squad for the remaining three games.

The squad confirmed that both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be available to play the next test. Australian captain Pat Cummins got ruled out of the 2nd Ashes 2021-22 test in Adelaide. Pat Cummins came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. He has returned to New South Wales and will not have to isolate anymore. Hazlewood traveled to his home in Sydney after the Brisbane test due to a side strain.

Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland joins Australian squad for Boxing Day test

Looking at the injury to their pacers, Australia have added Scott Boland to the side. He joined the squad in Adelaide and helped the side in training for the game. He was a part of the Australia-A squad which faced England Lions last week. Scott Boland has scalped 15 wickets in just two of Sheffield Shield 2021-22, and his form has been excellent.

Scott Boland taking wickets for fun over the last couple of weeks… 15 of them at an average of just 10.8 😮 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/zdvjYQXGeD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 8, 2021

Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson bowled well in the Adelaide test, and they will again be the pace back-ups.Usman Khawaja remains the only backup batsman of the side.

Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the iconic Boxing Day Ashes test from 26 December 2021. It is being said that over 80,000 people will attend the first day of the test.

Australia Squad for last three Ashes tests: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Scott Boland [Only for 3rd Test].