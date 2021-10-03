Is RCB out of IPL 2021: How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Is RCB out of IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore have both won and lost two matches until now in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are among the three Indian Premier League franchises (alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals) who are yet to register a title victory despite playing since the inaugural season of the tournament.

Having won and lost seven matches each in the league phase of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers had qualified for the playoffs after four years but failed to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

In the ongoing 14th season of the IPL, which is going to be Virat Kohli’s last as captain of Bangalore, they have managed to be in the first half of the points table. Starting the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a couple of losses, RCB were quick to make amends by winning their next two matches on the trot.

Is RCB out of IPL 2021?

No.

In the 11 matches that Royal Challengers have played this season until now, they have won seven and lost four to be at the third position on the points table. Readers must note that only Chennai Super Kings and Capitals (both 18 points) are above Kohli’s team at this point in time.

How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

As mentioned above, RCB have done fairly well this season and it would be nothing less than a surprise if they fail to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Their non-qualification won’t be possible without them putting on display some really ridiculous performances in the remainder of this season.

Currently defending a 165-run target in their 12th match against Punjab in Sharjah, Kohli would be hoping for some quick wickets to put the opposition on the back foot. Assuming a worst-case scenario of Bangalore losing this match, it should still keep them in a safe zone as far as playoffs are concerned.

A four-point difference between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (fourth spot) is nothing but a cushion for the former which will come in handy especially if they lose against PBKS.

Ideally, like any other team in the competition, Royal Challengers would also want to win all their remaining matches to put their best foot forward in the playoffs.

However, all Kohli and his men need is to win at least one more league match (out of three including the ongoing one) to guarantee themselves a playoff spot. In such a situation, Royal Challengers will have 16 points under their belt. No other team (below RCB) would reach to 16 points even if they will all their remaining matches.

Supposing that Bangalore lose all their matches against Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi, they will still have a rare chance of qualifying but it wouldn’t be possible without a healthy NRR (Net Run Rate). Readers must note that RCB’s current NRR (-0.200) isn’t very impressive.