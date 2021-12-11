Ashes 2021 stats: Records galore as Australia beat England in first Ashes 2021-22 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane

Ashes 2021 stats: The SportsRush presents before you the list of records created by Australia and England after 1st Ashes Test at The Gabba.

Australia handed England a heavy drubbing by 9 wickets to prevail in the first Ashes Test 2021-22 at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Having shown quite some promise by staging a stellar comeback on Day 3 after being humbled by Australia on the first two days, England lost it all pretty soon on Day 4, managing to add mere 77 runs while losing all their 8 remaining wickets, to hand a mere 20-run target before the Aussie batting line up.

It cost Australia a wicket and 5.1 Overs to chase down the paltry target and thereby maintain their unbeaten winning streak against England at The Gabba in Ashes history.

Trailing by just 58 runs on the back of a 159-run unbeaten partnership between Joe Root and David Malan at the end of Day 3, the former missed out on his maiden century on Australian soil, while Nathan Lyon got to his 400 Test wickets after what might have felt to him like a wait for eternity.

Ashes 2021 stats: The Gabba Test witnessed plentiful records being created and broken

Let’s have a look at the number of records created and broken by the Aussies and the English Cricketers after the end of first Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane.

1-Alex Carey became the first player to take 8 or more catches on their Test debut.

1-Joe Root (1544) overtook Michael Vaughan (1481) and now has the most Test runs for England in a calendar year.

8-Joe Root scored 4770 runs as Test captain, which is the eighth highest in the world. He surpassed Brian Lara (4685) during his knock of 89 runs against Australia.

1-Pat Cummins became the first player to take a five-wicket haul on the first day of a first-class captaincy career in a Test match.

50- Josh Hazlewood picked his 50th wicket in WTC during Day One of the recently concluded Test matches against England. He is the tenth bowler in the world to complete this milestone.

1-Joe Root recorded the highest number of Test half-centuries (16) in ICC World Test Championship by surpassing Marnus Labuschagne who smashed 15 half-centuries in WTC.

400- Nathan Lyon completed 400 Test wickets by bagging the wicket of Dawid Malan in the second innings of the Brisbane test match.

3-Nathan Lyon became the only third Australian bowler to reach 400 wickets in Test cricket.

2-Nathan Lyon became only second non-Asian spinner to reach 400 wickets in Test cricket after Shane Warne(708).