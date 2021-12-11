Cricket

“He’s a huge asset for us”: Pat Cummins praises all-rounder Cameron Green after winning the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Ashes 2021-22: Captain Pat Cummins has praised Cameron Green after the all-rounder scalped a couple of wickets in the 2nd innings at the Gabba.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
