“He’s a huge asset for us”: Pat Cummins praises all-rounder Cameron Green after winning the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Ashes 2021-22: Captain Pat Cummins has praised Cameron Green after the all-rounder scalped a couple of wickets in the 2nd innings at the Gabba.

Australia won the first Ashes 2021-22 test by nine wickets, and they are now 1-0 ahead in the series. Everything went well for Australia in the game, but the injury concerns of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood is a mess for them.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries, whereas Travis Head got a wonderful hundred. All the bowlers were on fire for the Australians in the game. For his brilliant Hundred, Travis Head got the Man of the Match trophy.

Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon back Cameron Green to be a star all-rounder

There were a lot of eyes on Cameron Green in this game. He got his maiden wicket in the first innings, whereas he got out on the first ball while batting. However, in the 2nd innings, the kind of pace and bounce Cameron produced, surprised everyone. Green took the all-important wicket of Joe Root first, and then Woakes became his victim.

Nathan Lyon, who scalped his 400 test wicket in this game praised Green’s bowling.

“We were all saying how remarkable his skillset is,” Lyon said.

“It was absolutely remarkable. I’m proper excited about his skillset.

“His belief will keep growing day by day, training session by training session, and Test by Test, and he’s going to be an unbelievable asset for Australian cricket for a long period of time, hopefully.”

Massive! Cameron Green strikes! His second Test wicket is Joe Root! 🔥#Ashes pic.twitter.com/1NqLwZrkXP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2021

Pat Cummins, the captain of the side also hailed Green’s performance. Cummins was the best bowler of the side in this game with seven wickets. He has backed Green to become an excellent all-rounder.

“I hadn’t seen a lot of him in Shield cricket but everything I was hearing was positive,” Cummins said.

“There was talk about him being one of the next best quicks, really hard work (to face), but then he started churning out hundreds.”

“He’s a huge asset for us – still firmly in our top six batters but to have someone who can give us genuine wicket-taking overs, it’s great.”

In Sheffield Shield, Green scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44, whereas he scalped six wickets with the ball.