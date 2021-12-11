World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Why England lost 5 points in WTC after loss vs Australia in first Ashes Test?

World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Why England lost 5 World Test Championship points after loss versus Australia in Gabba Test?

Having fought back brilliantly on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia, England lost it all pretty early on Day 4 to lose the Ashes opener at The Gabba, Brisbane by 9 wickets.

Trailing by just 58 runs on the back of a 159-run unbeaten partnership between Joe Root and David Malan at the end of Day 3, England managed to add mere 77 runs to their overnight score to set a target of 20 runs for the Aussies to maintain their unbeaten streak against England at The Gabba in the Ashes history.

It cost Australia a wicket and 5.1 Overs to chase down the paltry target. Travis Head was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for his brilliant 152 off 148 deliveries in the first innings.

Post the victory, Australia won a total of 12 World Test Championship points to find themselves at the top of the points table alongside Sri Lanka. This was Australia’s first match of the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23.

While England couldn’t garner a point post their one-sided loss, they lost 5 points to find themselves at the sixth spot in the points table with a total of 9 WTC points.

World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Why England lost 5 World Test Championship points?

England were robbed of 5 WTC points for maintaining a slow overrate in Brisbane post their loss in mere 4 days of the Test. Moreover, Joe Root’s men were also fined 100 per cent of their match fees as penalty.

“As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is docked one point for each over short,” the ICC release read. “Match referee David Boon has also penalized England 100% of their match fee for falling five overs short of the targets after adjusting for time allowances. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel charges players 20% of their match fee for every over the team falls short on.”

England lose their entire match fee and docked five WTC points for slow over-rate. Fruitful few days in Brisbane#AUSvENG #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 11, 2021

In addition, there was a fine for Travis Head too as the Australia batter lost 15 per cent of his match fees after using “inappropriate language” against Ben Stokes in the 77th over.

This is the second occasion when England have been penalized for their slow Over-rate. England and India were docked two points each for the same reason after the first Test at Nottingham during India’s tour to England in August.

With this, England are now sixth on the points table with nine points, one win and three losses with their percentage points sinking to 15.

India, with 3 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws are currently placed 4th in the points table with 42 points and 58.33 percentage points.