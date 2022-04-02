Ashish Nehra IPL coach: Gujarat Titans batting coach and support staff 2022 IPL

Ashish Nehra IPL coach: The SportsRush brings you the list of the support staff of the Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans started the IPL 2022 with a brilliant win over Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game. They will face Delhi Capitals in their second game of the season on 2 April 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Ahead of the auction, they signed three players. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the ace all-rounder of the side, whereas he will also captain the side. Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill were also signed ahead of the auction.

English batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament and the titans have replaced him with Afghanistan’s youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This team lacks a genuine middle-order batter. This team is stacked up in terms of all-rounders. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia are drafted in the side, and they will partner with Hardik Pandya.

Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling of the side, and he is the world’s best bowler. He has two quality supporters in the name of Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore. In pace bowling, Lockie Ferguson is signed for a record price, whereas Mohammad Shami is also available for the team.

Ashish Nehra IPL teams

Ashish Nehra has played for five teams in his career. He has represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils then), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Pune Warriors. Nehra has scalped 106 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.80, whereas his average has been 23.41.

What a way to kick-off the tournament, @gujarat_titans 🔥 Great performances by the captain @hardikpandya7 @DavidMillerSA12 and the man @rahultewatia02 🙌 and a brilliant cameo by Abhinav Manohar. Mubarak ho Nehra ji 🎉 #IPL2022 #LSGvGT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 28, 2022

Ashish Nehra IPL coach

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the side. Former South African batter Gary Kirsten is the batting coach and mentor of Gujarat Titans. India won the ICC World Cup in 2011 under the coaching of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra was a part of that squad. Both Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra have worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.

Vikram Solanki is the Director of Cricket of the team, whereas Narendra Negi and Abdul Naim are two assistant coaches of the side.

Head Coach: Ashish Nehra

Batting Coach and Mentor: Gary Kirsten

Assistant Coach: Abdul Naim, Narendra Negi

Spin Bowling Coach and Scout: Aashish Kapoor

Fielding Coach: Mithun Manhas

Physiotherapist: Gaurav Sharma