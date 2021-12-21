Cricket

Ashwin interview: R Ashwin exclaims he felt ‘absolutely crushed’ after Ravi Shastri termed Kuldeep Yadav as India’s no.1 overseas spinner

Ashwin interview: R Ashwin exclaims he felt 'absolutely crushed' after Ravi Shastri termed Kuldeep Yadav as India's no.1 overseas spinner
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"He’s down to earth, he’s cool" - Gerhard Berger predicts Max Verstappen is set to dominate Formula 1 this decade
Next Article
“When you have no talent, you have to make up sh*t”: Charles Barkley goes off on analysts for debating between Michael Jordan and LeBron James
Cricket Latest News
Ashwin interview: R Ashwin exclaims he felt 'absolutely crushed' after Ravi Shastri termed Kuldeep Yadav as India's no.1 overseas spinner
Ashwin interview: R Ashwin exclaims he felt ‘absolutely crushed’ after Ravi Shastri termed Kuldeep Yadav as India’s no.1 overseas spinner

Ashwin interview: R Ashwin felt he was thrown under the bus after Ravi Shastri hailed…